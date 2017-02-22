Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Meet NGC 5907 X-1, the brightest and the farthest known pulsar

International Business Times

22 Feb 2017 at 08:45 ET                   
NGC 5907 X-1 (Wikipedia)

Astronomers using the European Space Agency’s (ESA) XMM-Newton space telescope have discovered a pulsar nearly 50 million light-years from Earth. In a study published Monday in the journal Science, a team of researchers stated that not only is this pulsar the farthest one ever detected, it is also the brightest — appearing a thousand times brighter…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Ana Navarro nails the terrifying truth about Trump: Americans either think he’s nuts — or the messiah
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+