Melania could have been a deportation priority under Trump’s new immigration rules
Going by President Donald Trump’s new immigration rules, Melania Trump would have been a priority for deportation for accepting paid modeling jobs while on a tourist visa in the 1990s, immigration attorneys said Friday. Hasan Shafiqullah, deputy attorney in charge of the immigration law unit at the Legal Aid Society, said in an interview with Slate…
