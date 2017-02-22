Quantcast

Mexican man commits suicide minutes after deportation from the United States

International Business Times

22 Feb 2017 at 16:08 ET                   
Fast-moving ambulance (Shutterstock.com)

About a half an hour after being deported from the United States, a Mexican man jumped to his death off of a bridge, according to local reports Tuesday. The man, 45-year-old Guadalupe Olivas Valencia, was found unconscious next to plastic bag containing his belongings, reported the BBC. He died soon after in the hospital from a…

