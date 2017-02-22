Michael Moore’s ‘resistance calendar,’ 10-point guide to remove Trump
President Donald Trump has found a vocal critic in filmmaker Michael Moore. The liberal political commentator took his “resistance” a step ahead by Monday launching an online calendar — called “The Resistance Calendar” — to track “anti-Trump, pro-democracy” events across the country. He also provided those resisting with a 10-point formula to get the president out…
