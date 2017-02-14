‘Might be easier just to tell the truth and stick with it’: Tapper nails Trump’s ever-changing Flynn tale

Jake Tapper (CNN)

CNN’s Jake Tapper went all in on the Trump administration’s ever-changing story regarding the resignation of former national security advisor Mike Flynn, pointing out it “might be easier just to tell the truth and stick with it.”

Flynn resigned late Monday night after mounting questions surrounded his Dec. 29 phone call with the Russian ambassador to the United States, which occurred on the same day former President Barack Obama levied sanctions against the Kremlin for hacking 2016 the presidential election. Despite initially insisting he did not discuss sanctions with the ambassador—a claim parroted by Vice President Mike Pence—three separate reports published Thursday indicated the former general did indeed speak about the administration’s impending punishment.

Speaking with CNN’s Jim Acosta on Tuesday, Tapper asked if he had made a “determination as to whether Flynn was fired or resigned because he wanted to resign,” noting reporters are “getting two messages from the White House.”

Acosta said the administration originally claimed it was not the president’s decision to let Flynn go; just this morning top counselor to the president, Kellyanne Conway, insisted Flynn “did not want to be a distraction and he tendered his resignation last night.”

“Something occurred and the White House determined that they felt the president was the one who had asked Michael Flynn to step aside,” Acosta told Tapper. “But clearly this is a huge contradiction in terms of what the events were that happened over the last 24 hours. Up until last night, we were being told that Flynn decided to step aside on his own … but that story changed today.”

“Might be easier just to tell the truth and stick with it,” Tapper replied.

