Military families fear more deployments, threats abroad under Trump
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
The soldier embraces his family before shipping out. The spouse stoically waves goodbye knowing heartache and worry are about to take hold. Thoughts creep in that life as they know it could soon be shattered. It’s a scene Nikki Batts has played out twice with her Army husband and one she fears going through again with…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion