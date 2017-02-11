Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Military families fear more deployments, threats abroad under Trump

International Business Times

11 Feb 2017 at 13:38 ET                   
Military man hugs daughter (Shutterstock)

The soldier embraces his family before shipping out. The spouse stoically waves goodbye knowing heartache and worry are about to take hold. Thoughts creep in that life as they know it could soon be shattered. It’s a scene Nikki Batts has played out twice with her Army husband and one she fears going through again with…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
WATCH: Alec Baldwin’s Trump takes 9th Circuit justices to People’s Court because ‘I’m a TV president’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+