Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Millennials with $100,000 in investable assets taking over US economy

International Business Times

28 Feb 2017 at 07:08 ET                   
Millennials looking at laptop- Shutterstock

Millennials who graduated during the Great Depression’s bust have cobbled together enough cash to become some of the richest people in the nation. These young and rich people are nearly doing just as well as their slightly older counterparts, Generation X, in terms of household wealth, a new study on wealth and inequality found. Roughly 13…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Sean Spicer bails on Ohio Republican’s fundraiser after learning lawmaker criticized Trump for groping women
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+