Milo Yiannopoulos to give keynote address at CPAC next week: reports

Washington Times

19 Feb 2017 at 03:11 ET                   
Milo Yiannopoulos speaks to 'Nightline' reporter Terry Moran in an interview published on Sept. 2, 2016. (ABC News)

Breitbart News editor and right-wing provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos has reportedly been tapped to deliver a keynote address at the Conservative Political Action Conference next week, fresh off a recent and heated appearance on HBO’s “Real Time with Bill Maher.” CPAC organizers are expected to confirm Mr. Yiannopoulos as one of this year’s keynoters in an announcement…

