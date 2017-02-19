Milo Yiannopoulos to give keynote address at CPAC next week: reports
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Breitbart News editor and right-wing provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos has reportedly been tapped to deliver a keynote address at the Conservative Political Action Conference next week, fresh off a recent and heated appearance on HBO’s “Real Time with Bill Maher.” CPAC organizers are expected to confirm Mr. Yiannopoulos as one of this year’s keynoters in an announcement…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion