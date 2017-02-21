Monticello ready to open Sally Hemings’ room
Sally Hemings, who was one of the 607 slaves kept by Thomas Jefferson, the third president of the U.S., was believed to be the mother of six of his children. The room of Hemings at Monticello mansion, Virginia, is currently under repair as part of a $35 million restoration project, and will be open for public…
