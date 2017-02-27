‘Moonlight’ takes Best Picture at the Academy Awards despite ‘La La Land’ being announced
Moonlight, Barry Jenkins’s mesmerizing coming-of-age film set against the Miami crack epidemic, prevailed at the 89th annual Academy Awards, winning best picture over frontrunner La La Land, after it briefly lost to La La Land. It was a stunning reversal. Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway announced La La Land as the winner. Then, as its cast…
