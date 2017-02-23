More Americans trust media than Trump
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
As a whole, Americans have more trust in the news media than they do in President Donald Trump but Republican voters have overwhelmingly more faith in their man in the White House, a new survey has indicated. In total, 52 percent of respondents to a Quinnipiac poll released Wednesday said they have more trust in the…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion