Murdoch-owned media at an advantage under Trump?

International Business Times

11 Feb 2017 at 13:47 ET                   
CEO and founder of News Corporation Rupert Murdoch is pictured on Nov. 19, 2013. [AFP]

President Donald Trump may have called out the media for false reports but he does have his favorites and coincidentally — or not — these are the ones owned by his friend and media tycoon Rupert Murdoch. This was demonstrated at Friday’s joint press conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe where the only two U.S.…

Trump News

