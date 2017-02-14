‘My love is real as the Bowling Green massacre’: Jimmy Kimmel mocks Trump with special valentines

Kellyanne Conway Valentine's Day card (Photo: Screen capture)

Jimmy Kimmel has exclusively attained the White House’s Valentine’s Day cards.

One features HUD Sec. Ben Carson with his skull open and his brain as a little candy heart. Another shows Kellyanne Conway holding a pink heart reading, “My love for you is as real as the Bowling Green massacre.”

“President” Steve Bannon’s card asks “Will you be mein” and Ivanka Trump’s card insists, “My father and I are just friends.”

The saddest one comes from press secretary Sean Spicer reading, “Help me fake my death.”

You can see them for yourself in the video below:

