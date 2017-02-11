N. Korea fires ballistic missile: Seoul defense ministry

Pyongyang accused Washington of "becoming more pronounced in their moves to topple the DPRK" after the US Air Force announced on July 29 that it would upgrade its hardware on Guam by sending a B-1 bomber for the first time since April 2006 (AFP Photo/Brendan Smialowski)

North Korea fired a ballistic missile on Sunday, South Korea’s defence ministry said, the first since Donald Trump became US president.

The missile, launched around 7:55 am (22:55 GMT Saturday) from Banghyon air base in the western province of North Pyongan Province, flew east towards the Sea of Japan, it said.

“The concrete type of the ballistic missile has yet to be identified”, a defence ministry spokesman told AFP.

But Yonhap news agency said the South Korean military suspected the North might have been testing a intermediate-range Musudan missile.

North Korea in October last year tested Musudan missiles twice that were fired from the same airbase.