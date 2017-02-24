Quantcast

Nearly half of Hispanics worry about deportation

International Business Times

24 Feb 2017 at 07:58 ET                   
Nearly half of Hispanics worry they or someone close to them will be deported and 40 percent citing serious concerns about their place in the U.S., a Pew Research Center survey indicates. There are some 57 million Hispanics in the United States, the fastest-growing demographic group in the country. Some 66 percent were born here, and…

