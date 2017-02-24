Nearly half of Hispanics worry about deportation
Nearly half of Hispanics worry they or someone close to them will be deported and 40 percent citing serious concerns about their place in the U.S., a Pew Research Center survey indicates. There are some 57 million Hispanics in the United States, the fastest-growing demographic group in the country. Some 66 percent were born here, and…
