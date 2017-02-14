Nearly half of Japanese couples don’t have sex
Around the world this Valentine’s Day, couples will be cracking open Champagne, exchanging gifts, and having a little evening “alone time.” But probably not in Japan: A new study has found that almost half of all Japanese couples have a sex-free marriage—which is wreaking havoc on population growth, the Guardian reported. The survey interviewed 3,000 people…
