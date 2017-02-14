Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Nearly half of Japanese couples don’t have sex

Newsweek

14 Feb 2017 at 08:03 ET                   
Japanese People On Train (Shutterstock)

Around the world this Valentine’s Day, couples will be cracking open Champagne, exchanging gifts, and having a little evening “alone time.” But probably not in Japan: A new study has found that almost half of all Japanese couples have a sex-free marriage—which is wreaking havoc on population growth, the Guardian reported. The survey interviewed 3,000 people…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
For America’s sake, we need answers about Russia — now
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+