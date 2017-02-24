Neil deGrasse Tyson weighs in on NASA discovery
Renowned astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson had some suggestions for NASA about the organization’s new discovery in space. In a highly anticipated press conference Wednesday, NASA announced that it had discovered seven Earth-sized planets orbiting a star 40 light years, or 235 trillion miles away. Tyson tweeted Friday what he thought the planets should be named. “The…
