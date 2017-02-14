Netanyahu threatens to polygraph cabinet ministers over leaks
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
The team of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu threatened on Tuesday to submit cabinet ministers to polygraph tests after several leaks from the most recent security cabinet meeting about U.S. President Donald Trump. Netanyahu has flown to Washington to meet with Trump on Wednesday in their first meeting since the billionaire was inaugurated on January 20.…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion