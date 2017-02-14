Quantcast

Netanyahu threatens to polygraph cabinet ministers over leaks

Newsweek

14 Feb 2017 at 14:16 ET                   
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during the weekly cabinet meeting at the PM's office in Jerusalem, on December 27, 2015 (AFP Photo/Dan Balilty)

The team of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu threatened on Tuesday to submit cabinet ministers to polygraph tests after several leaks from the most recent security cabinet meeting about U.S. President Donald Trump. Netanyahu has flown to Washington to meet with Trump on Wednesday in their first meeting since the billionaire was inaugurated on January 20.…

