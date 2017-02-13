Netanyahu to visit White House for talks with Trump
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will arrive in Washington Tuesday for his first face-to-face meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump. They have known each other since Netanyahu served as Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations in New York in the 1980s and was friendly with the president’s father Frederick Trump. However, this will be their first…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion