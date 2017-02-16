Netanyahu’s meeting with Trump: Good for Israeli-Palestinian peace?
By Dov Waxman, Professor of Political Science, International Affairs and Israel Studies, Northeastern University. At their meeting at the White House today, U.S. President Donald Trump asked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to “hold back on settlements for a little bit.” There are now more than 400,000 Israelis living in over 100 settlements located in the…
