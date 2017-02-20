NSC official fired for criticizing Trump: Reports
A Trump administration official has been fired for remarks made behind closed doors that were critical of President Donald Trump’s policies and advisers, reports say. Craig Deare, who was appointed to head the National Security Council’s (NSC) Western Hemisphere division, was escorted out of the Executive Office Building in Washington on Friday, the Associated Press reports,…
