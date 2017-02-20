Quantcast

NSC official fired for criticizing Trump: Reports

Newsweek

20 Feb 2017 at 08:09 ET                   
Craig Deare (cisa.ndu.edu:)

A Trump administration official has been fired for remarks made behind closed doors that were critical of President Donald Trump’s policies and advisers, reports say. Craig Deare, who was appointed to head the National Security Council’s (NSC) Western Hemisphere division, was escorted out of the Executive Office Building in Washington on Friday, the Associated Press reports,…

