Obamacare is more popular than ever, so now Democrats get around to hitting GOP on it
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Obamacare is more popular than ever, so now Democrats get around to hitting GOP on it
WASHINGTON — Now that it’s on the chopping block, Obamacare has never been more popular. And with Republican attempts at a rapid repeal sputtering, Democrats are hoping to exploit a legislative lull. Ahead of a congressional recess next week, Democratic leaders in the House and Senate are asking their members to host rallies, visit hospitals and…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion