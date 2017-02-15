Quantcast

Obamacare is more popular than ever, so now Democrats get around to hitting GOP on it

McClatchy Washington Bureau

15 Feb 2017 at 02:03 ET                   
Cathey Park of Cambridge, Massachusetts wears a cast for her broken wrist with "I Love Obamacare" written upon it prior to U.S. President Barack Obama's arrival to speak about health insurance at Faneuil Hall in Boston October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Obamacare is more popular than ever, so now Democrats get around to hitting GOP on it

WASHINGTON — Now that it’s on the chopping block, Obamacare has never been more popular. And with Republican attempts at a rapid repeal sputtering, Democrats are hoping to exploit a legislative lull. Ahead of a congressional recess next week, Democratic leaders in the House and Senate are asking their members to host rallies, visit hospitals and…

