Ohio man sues Wal-Mart for misleading customers with fake craft beer

International Business Times

17 Feb 2017 at 08:36 ET                   

Wal-Mart, which debuted its own line of “craft” beers last year, is being sued by an Ohio man who said the retail chain was misleading customers by selling beer marketed and sold at craft prices that actually falls under the criteria for mass-produced beer. In the class-action lawsuit filed Friday, plaintiff Matthew Adam accused Wal-Mart of…

