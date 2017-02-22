Quantcast

Ordering weed in Colorado could be as easy as ordering pizza

International Business Times

22 Feb 2017 at 17:47 ET                   
Although adults 21 and older are able to go to a dispensary in Colorado and buy marijuana products, ordering pot and having it delivered to a home is still illegal in the state. However, that soon could change with a bill that would legalize the home delivery of medical and recreational cannabis products. Senate Bill 192,…

