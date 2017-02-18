Oscar predictions: Expect ‘La La Land’ to sweep
La La Land is so precisely the kind of film the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences exists to reward that for Damien Chazelle’s musical fantasia not to pick up the Oscar for best motion picture on February 26 seems, at this point, almost unthinkable. RELATED: Gosling, Stone twirl La La Land toward greatness This…
