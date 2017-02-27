Oscars 2017 fail memes: See the funniest images from huge ‘La La Land’ mistake
“La La Land” was announced as the winner of the Best Picture category at the Oscars 2017, but that was a mistake on organizers as “Moonlight” was the actual winner. The moment quickly went viral with people on the web poking fun at the goof that was made on live television. Twitters users quickly reacted remembering…
