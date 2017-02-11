Quantcast

Paris police claim rape of black man with tactical baton was an ‘accident’

Al Jazeera

11 Feb 2017 at 14:14 ET                   
'Théo' was sodomized with a police baton, which officers claim was an accident (Al Jazeera)

Tensions between police and protesters flared in a Paris suburb after a police investigation concluded that the anal rape of a young black man by an officer using a truncheon was an accident. The conclusion on Thursday came a week after the arrest in the northern Paris suburb of Aulnay-sous-Bois of the 22-year-old victim, who has…

