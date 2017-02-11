Quantcast

Paris rally over alleged police rape descends into riot

Al Jazeera

11 Feb 2017 at 21:12 ET                   

Paris rally over alleged police rape descends into riot

A peaceful rally in a Paris suburb has descended into violence amid anger over the case of a black youth worker who was allegedly raped with a police baton. Police on Saturday fired tear gas at protesters who threw projectiles at officers and set cars and rubbish bins alight. More than 2,000 people gathered peacefully in…

