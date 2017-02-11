Paris rally over alleged police rape descends into riot
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Paris rally over alleged police rape descends into riot
A peaceful rally in a Paris suburb has descended into violence amid anger over the case of a black youth worker who was allegedly raped with a police baton. Police on Saturday fired tear gas at protesters who threw projectiles at officers and set cars and rubbish bins alight. More than 2,000 people gathered peacefully in…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion