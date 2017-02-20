Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Pence says ‘disappointed’ over Flynn, supported resignation

Reuters

20 Feb 2017 at 12:24 ET                   
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence briefs the media after meeting European Council President Donald Tusk (unseen) in Brussels, Belgium, February 20, 2017. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said on Monday he was “disappointed” the former White House national security adviser Michael Flynn had misled him on his contacts with Russia, and supported the decision by President Donald Trump to dismiss him.

“I was disappointed to learn that the facts that have been conveyed to me by General Flynn were inaccurate,” he told reporters during a visit to NATO headquarters in Brussels, adding that he “fully supported” the resignation.

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Phil Blenkinsop, Writing by Gabriela Baczynska)

About the Author
Reuters.com brings you the latest news from around the world, covering breaking news in business, politics, technology, and more.
Next on Raw Story >
CNN reporter sleuthing Trump’s crime wave in Sweden finds ‘moose getting intimate with a wooden moose’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+