Pentagon considers ground troops in Syria
The Department of Defense revealed Wednesday it was considering deploying conventional ground troops in Syria to assist in the U.S.’ battle against the Islamic State group, also known as ISIS, according to CNN. In an executive order signed last month, President Donald Trump gave defense officials 30 days to formulate a comprehensive strategy on battling the…
