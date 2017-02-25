Quantcast

Peru’s President told Trump he prefers ‘bridges to walls’

International Business Times

25 Feb 2017 at 08:50 ET                   
Pedro Pablo Kuczynski (commons.wikimedia.org)

Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, the first Latin-American leader to visit President Donald Trump at the White House, told the latter Friday that he prefers “bridges to walls” and favors the free movement of people across borders, hinting at Trump’s proposal to build a wall along the border with Mexico. However, Kuczynski did not comment directly…

