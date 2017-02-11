PetSmart issues recall over potential contamination
Pet supplies and services chain PetSmart issued Thursday a voluntary recall of its Grreat Choice Adult Dog Food as a “precautionary measure due to metal contamination that could potentially be a choking hazard to pets,” the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said Friday evening. The product being recalled was sold on PetSmart.com, Pet360.com, PetFoodDirect.com and…
