Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

PetSmart issues recall over potential contamination

International Business Times

11 Feb 2017 at 13:54 ET                   
Kay Burley #sadnessinhiseyes dog - Twitter

Pet supplies and services chain PetSmart issued Thursday a voluntary recall of its Grreat Choice Adult Dog Food as a “precautionary measure due to metal contamination that could potentially be a choking hazard to pets,” the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said Friday evening. The product being recalled was sold on PetSmart.com, Pet360.com, PetFoodDirect.com and…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
WATCH: Alec Baldwin’s Trump takes 9th Circuit justices to People’s Court because ‘I’m a TV president’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+