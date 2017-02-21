Pharma firm CEO insists its $89,000 muscular dystrophy drug is affordable
CHICAGO — When Marathon Pharmaceuticals’ $89,000 price tag for a year’s supply of its newly approved muscular dystrophy drug sparked outrage earlier this month, the company’s CEO responded with another figure: $20. That’s how much he expected Duchenne muscular dystrophy patients would pay per prescription of the drug, he wrote in a letter posted on the…
