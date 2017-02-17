Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Philadelphia mayor: Chris Christie is a loser with ‘nowhere to go’

Philadelphia Inquirer

17 Feb 2017 at 16:33 ET                   
Chris Christie speaks to ABC News (screen grab)

PHILADELPHIA — It’s nothing new for Cowboys-loving New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie to bash Philadelphia Eagles fans. But he surprised many, including many of his constituents in South Jersey, when he blasted Phillies fans as “angry, awful people” and claimed Citizens Bank Park “is not safe for civilized people.” Those comments earned Christie a response from…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘A stone cold racist and white supremacist sympathizer’: Dem Rep. Hakeem Jeffries blasts Steve Bannon
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+