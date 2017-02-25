‘Please don’t be a f*cking dumbass’: Maher panel slams NBA player for thinking the earth is flat

Bill Maher panel (Photo: Screen capture)

The panel on Bill Maher crossed political lines to discuss the strange scientific assertion by NBA All-Star Kyrie Irving that the earth is flat.

Maher confessed he thought Irving was reading Thomas Friedman book, but Irving actually meant that the Earth is not the shape of a basketball. He thinks you go over to Australia and you’ll fall off. Former Gov. Angus King (I-ME) suggested he go to Congress to talk about climate change.

“That’s part of the larger epidemic of why we’re so trapped in this reality show world,” guest Seth MacFarlane said. He mentioned the recent NASA announcement that seven Earth-like worlds had been discovered but that it seemed to disappear into the ether of the news. “That should be the biggest news story right now.”

“Why?” Maher asked. “Because we can’t get there they’re 40 light years away. Let’s make this planet work. I can’t stand this talk about Mars or the moon and plants that we could never get to.”

MacFarlane argued there should always be a place for that.

But Maher said we shouldn’t lead anyone to believe it’s actually possible “to make it work anywhere but here. We gotta make it work here. Mars, no good. I saw that show on Mars, it is not a good place to live.”

King quoted the idea that we’re alone in the universe or we’re not as being terrifying either way. Maher said the real thing that is terrifying is that we’re destroying the Earth and we won’t be able to live here.

MacFarlane asked Muslim Trump supporter Prof. Asra Nomani how she can reconcile supporting someone like Trump, who rejects science, while she seems more intelligent than that. She explained the issue away by saying that we must all come together.

“But this is what troubles the sh*t out of me,” MacFarlane began. “When we perceived Obama’s f*ck-ups, and hey I voted for Obama twice, but when Obama announced that parts of the Atlantic were going to be opened up for oil drilling — that’s f*cked up. That’s not what we should be doing. When this guy does something or says something that is ludicrous or lies it’s ignored [by his supporters].”

Maher begged the panel to get back to Irving asking why we can’t all agree that the world is round. “Please, don’t be a f*cking dumbass!” he said at one point. “By the way, when he said this, his friend Draymond Green, power forward for the Golden State Warriors, heard it and said, ‘Kyrie may be on to something.'”

“I can make a round picture with my iPhone today on the panorama camera and make it look round,” Green said. “So, I don’t know. I’m not saying I think it’s flat or round. I don’t know but it could be.”

MacFarlane asked if any of them had ever been on a plane before.

“Exactly!” Maher exclaimed. “Or a boat! How come when you sail toward the horizon you don’t fall off!? I mean, can we have a benchmark? I mean, there’s pictures of it from space!”

“We can’t ever solve problems if we can’t agree on the facts,” King said.

“You’re entitled to your own opinions but you’re not entitled to your own facts,” MacFarlane quoted.

“My teachers were human but they told me when I got the problem wrong!” King said.

