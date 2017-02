Poachers kill 80 percent of elephants in single sanctuary park

Poachers in central Africa have killed 80 percent of elephants in a single sanctuary park, according to a study out this week. The rampant illegal ivory trade in the area caused the death of more than 25,000 African forest elephants in Gabon’s Minkebe National Park, one of the largest elephant sanctuaries in central Africa, between 2004…