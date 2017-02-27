Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Police kill man in shootout who was firing at gas pipeline

International Business Times

27 Feb 2017 at 18:02 ET                   
Crime scene tape (Shutterstock.com)

Law enforcement in Florida shot and killed an unidentified suspect who fired a high-powered rifle at a controversial natural gas pipeline and exchanged gunfire with sheriff’s deputies and state troopers after a vehicle chase on Sunday, authorities said. The shooting came less than a week after protests against the Dakota Access Pipeline near North Dakota’s Standing…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘The entire world is watching’: Bernie Sanders slams Trump’s apathy over wave of anti-Semitic attacks
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+