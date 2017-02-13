Politics dominates 2017 Grammy Awards
Hollywood hasn’t been quiet on its thoughts about President Donald Trump this award season and music’s finest was no exception. Sunday night, during the 59th Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, several stars made comments about the state of the country. Host James Corden kicked off the political comments, rapping about Trump…
