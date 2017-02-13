Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Politics dominates 2017 Grammy Awards

International Business Times

13 Feb 2017 at 09:32 ET                   
Singer Katy Perry arrives at the 2015 Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala on May 4, 2015 in New York (AFP Photo/Timothy A. Clary)

Hollywood hasn’t been quiet on its thoughts about President Donald Trump this award season and music’s finest was no exception. Sunday night, during the 59th Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, several stars made comments about the state of the country. Host James Corden kicked off the political comments, rapping about Trump…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Voters brilliantly troll Jason Chaffetz with bills after he accuses them of being paid protesters
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+