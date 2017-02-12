Popular jazz singer Al Jarreau dies after being hospitalized for exhaustion
Washington (dpa) – Jazz singer Al Jarreau died Sunday in Los Angeles just days after being hospitalized for exhaustion, according to US news reports. Jarreau died in the presence of a few of his family and friends, at about 5:30 am (1330 GMT), a statement issued by manager Joe Gordon said. He was 76. A small…
