Popular jazz singer Al Jarreau dies after being hospitalized for exhaustion

German Press Agency

12 Feb 2017 at 15:45 ET                   
Al Jarreau -- Facebook

Washington (dpa) – Jazz singer Al Jarreau died Sunday in Los Angeles just days after being hospitalized for exhaustion, according to US news reports. Jarreau died in the presence of a few of his family and friends, at about 5:30 am (1330 GMT), a statement issued by manager Joe Gordon said. He was 76. A small…

