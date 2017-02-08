President Donald Trump tweets about ‘Easy D’
There has been a large increase of people who have come into the U.S. from “certain areas,” President Donald Trump said in a tweet Wednesday afternoon. “Big increase in traffic into our country from certain areas, while our people are far more vulnerable, as we wait for what should be EASY D!” the president tweeted Wednesday.…
