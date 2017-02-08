Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

President Donald Trump tweets about ‘Easy D’

International Business Times

08 Feb 2017 at 15:11 ET                   
President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with technology executives at Trump Tower in New York City (AFP Photo/Drew Angerer)

There has been a large increase of people who have come into the U.S. from “certain areas,” President Donald Trump said in a tweet Wednesday afternoon. “Big increase in traffic into our country from certain areas, while our people are far more vulnerable, as we wait for what should be EASY D!” the president tweeted Wednesday.…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
CNN’s Jake Tapper: Trump’s ‘corrosive’ attacks on the media are ‘unhealthy for democracy’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+