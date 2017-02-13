Price of drug for overdoses jumps more than 600 percent
The price for an injectable drug touted as an antidote for opioid overdoses has jumped more than 600 percent, prompting outrage from first responders to health advocates to the U.S. Senate. Evzio contains naloxone, which can save the lives of people who are overdosing. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration-approved medication is designed to be used…
