Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Price of drug for overdoses jumps more than 600 percent

Detroit Free Press

13 Feb 2017 at 18:14 ET                   
Naloxone

The price for an injectable drug touted as an antidote for opioid overdoses has jumped more than 600 percent, prompting outrage from first responders to health advocates to the U.S. Senate. Evzio contains naloxone, which can save the lives of people who are overdosing. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration-approved medication is designed to be used…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
WATCH: Seth Meyers compares ‘sinister’ Stephen Miller to The Simpsons’ Mr. Burns
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+