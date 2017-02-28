Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Prince Charles plans on making Camilla Queen: Report

International Business Times

28 Feb 2017 at 12:31 ET                   
Prince Charles (Photo: Shutterstock)

Prince Charles will defy wide scale opposition in Britain and make his wife Camilla Parker Bowles queen when he takes over as King from Queen Elizabeth II, according to a Buckingham Palace source. While the husband of a queen, such as the current royal spouse Prince Phillip, does not generally take the title of king, every…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘Welcome to the Trump plantation’: Historically black college vandalized after Betsy DeVos gaffe
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+