Pro quarterback tells elementary school girls to be ‘silent, polite, gentle’ during motivational speech
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston gave advice Wednesday to elementary students in St. Petersburg, Florida, but it did not go over well for the football star. Winston, 23, who was a guest at Melrose Elementary, spoke to the students for about 40 minutes, telling them they could do anything they put their minds to. His…
