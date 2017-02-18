Quantcast

‘Radical’ Trump’s attack on media as ‘enemy of the people’ has historic echoes

Voice of America

18 Feb 2017 at 08:17 ET                   
Donald Trump speaks during a press conference on July 16, 2016 in New York. (Shutterstock)

President Donald Trump ramped up his criticism of the news coverage of his administration Friday, again taking to his favorite social media platform. “The FAKE NEWS media,” Trump wrote on Twitter, “is the enemy of the American People!” An initial tweet put only The New York Times, CNN and NBC News on his enemies list. That…

