Remembering Steve Jobs in 10 quotes
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Friday would have been Steve Jobs’ 62nd birthday. The inimitable tech leader, innovator and Apple co-founder forever changed the landscape of consumer tech products and was a pioneer in the industry. The former Apple chief executive left a lasting legacy following his death in 2011. Here are 20 unforgettable quotes from the tech maverick. 1. “Your…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion