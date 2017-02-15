Rep. Steve King: Michael Flynn subjected to a ‘political assassination’
Rep. Steve King said Wednesday that there are clearly people within the intelligence community who don’t want to see President Trump succeed and that former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn was subjected to a “political assassination.” “It’s clear that there are people within the intelligence community that disagree with President Trump, that don’t want to see…
