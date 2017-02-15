Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Rep. Steve King: Michael Flynn subjected to a ‘political assassination’

Washington Times

15 Feb 2017 at 23:38 ET                   
Rep. Steve King (Gage Skidmore / Flickr)

Rep. Steve King said Wednesday that there are clearly people within the intelligence community who don’t want to see President Trump succeed and that former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn was subjected to a “political assassination.” “It’s clear that there are people within the intelligence community that disagree with President Trump, that don’t want to see…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Sam Bee torches ‘brown-noser’ Paul Ryan for helping ‘wildly incompetent bumblef*cks’ take the White House
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+