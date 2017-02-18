Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Replacement for Mike Flynn turned down job after watching Trump’s ‘unhinged’ press conference: report

Tom Boggioni

18 Feb 2017 at 10:35 ET                   
Wikipedia

The man President Donald Trump picked to replace outgoing National Security Adviser Mike Flynn decided to not take the job after watching Trump’s disastrous Thursday press conference, MSNBC’s Chris Hayes is reporting.

Vice Adm. Robert Harward had been personally tabbed by the president to replace Flynn who resigned after it was revealed that he had lied to Vice President Mike Pence that he had discussed sanctions imposed by President Barack Obama with the Russian ambassador.

According to Hayes, Harwood was already battling with the Trump administration on how he would run his department, with members of Trump’s team saying he wouldn’t be allowed to install his own staff.

The final straw for Harwood was Trump’s press conference that was universally derided by liberals and conservatives alike, with multiple commentators calling it “unhinged.”

Harwood had already sent a letter to the White House Thursday morning declining the job but had agreed to meet with the president and talk about it. Following Trump’s afternoon press conference Harwood pulled out of contention completely.

 

 

About the Author
Tom Boggioni is based in the quaint seaside community of Pacific Beach in less quaint San Diego. He writes about politics, media, culture, and other annoyances. Mostly he spends his days at the beach gazing at the horizon waiting for the end of the world, or the sun to go down. Whichever comes first.
Next on Raw Story >
Presidential historian predicts Trump’s term will last less than 200 days — the second shortest ever
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+