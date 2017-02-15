Republican Senator Collins opposes Pruitt for US EPA chief
Republican U.S. Senator Susan Collins of Maine said on Wednesday she will oppose Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt’s nomination to head the Environmental Protection Agency, citing his numerous lawsuits against the agency.
“His actions leave me with considerable doubts about whether his vision for the EPA is consistent with the agency’s critical mission to protect human health and the environment,” Collins said in an interview with Maine Public Radio.
(Reporting by Eric Beech in Washington; Editing by Eric Walsh)
