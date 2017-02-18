Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Republicans head home, bracing for protests

Newsweek

18 Feb 2017 at 11:43 ET                   
Sen. Dean Heller (Facebook)

To hold a town hall, or not to hold a town hall: that is the question facing Republican members of Congress as they head home to their states and districts this weekend. President’s Day Weekend kicks off Congress’ first “recess” week since Donald Trump was sworn in as president, a work period intended to allow senators…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Replacement for Mike Flynn turned down job after watching Trump’s ‘unhinged’ press conference: report
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+