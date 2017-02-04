Quantcast

‘Resign, or be removed’: Keith Olbermann blasts Trump for attacking judge who killed travel ban

Rare

04 Feb 2017 at 17:22 ET                   
Keith Olbermann (YouTube)

On Saturday morning, President Donald Trump tweeted out his disappointment at a Washington state federal judge. RELATED: Bill Maher called out Trump voters and said that they’re “drug-addicts,” among many other things Judge James Robart, an appointment of former Republican President George Bush put a freeze on President Trump’s recent travel ban on immigrants from seven…

